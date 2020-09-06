https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/theatlantic-democrat-donors-bias/2020/09/06/id/985602

Striking back at reports from a Democrat-funded publication smearing him amid his re-election campaign, President Donald Trump responded to the reports a majority owner of The Atlantic is a prominent Joe Biden-backer.

The rebuke was aimed at billionaire philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple Chairman Steve Jobs, who helps fund the employer of The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg. He was the writer of the report of Trump disparaging World War II victims as “losers,” which was claimed by anonymous sources two years after they were made.

Trump tweeted:

“Steve Jobs would not be happy that his wife is wasting money he left her on a failing Radical Left Magazine that is run by a con man (Goldberg) and spews FAKE NEWS & HATE. Call her, write her, let her know how you feel!!!”

Trump’s remarks came in response to a previous tweet by conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk, who tweeted:

“The widow of Steve Jobs—Laurene Powell Jobs donated at least $500,000 to Joe Biden’s campaign this year. Do you know who owns a majority stake in The Atlantic? Laurene Powell Jobs.”

Trump and his on-the-record sources have denounced the attack on the president as hit job aimed at taking over military votes. Just a few days earlier in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Biden has levied a claim the military voters “are for me.”

“If they really exist, if people really exist that would have said that, they’re lowlifes and they’re liars,” Trump said of the anonymous sources in The Atlantic. “And I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes. There is nobody that respects them more.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

