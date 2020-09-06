https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/515318-trump-says-officials-will-investigate-whether-california-is-using

President TrumpDonald John TrumpCohen claims in new book that Trump is ‘guilty of the same crimes’ as him ‘Princess Bride’ cast to reunite for Wisconsin Democrats fundraiser Bernie Sanders warns that Trump may not concede the election MORE on Sunday threatened to withhold funding from California schools incorporating The New York Times’ 1619 Project in their classrooms.

“Department of Education is looking at this,” Trump tweeted in response to an anonymous post claiming the Times’ series had been “implemented… into the public schools” in California.

“If so, they will not be funded!” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Department of Education is looking at this. If so, they will not be funded! https://t.co/dHsw6Y6Y3M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2020

The president’s allies have frequently targeted the Pulitzer-winning Times series, which emphasizes the legacy of slavery in American history.

Sen. Tom Cotton Tom Bryant CottonThe end of the old regime in the Sino-American relationship Barr announces new FISA restrictions Overnight Defense: House chair announces contempt proceeding against Pompeo | Top general says military has no role in election disputes | Appeal court rejects due process rights for Gitmo detainees MORE (R-Ark.) in July introduced legislation that would make any schools using 1619 Project materials ineligible for federal professional-development grants. Cotton called the series “a racially divisive and revisionist account of history that threatens the integrity of the Union.”

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) last week ordered federal agencies to end workplace sensitivity training that teaches the U.S. “is an inherently racist or evil country” or “that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil.”

It is unclear to what extent, if at all, such programs are in place at the agencies, with the OMB citing “press reports.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

