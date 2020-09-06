https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/venezuelan-streets-flooded-with-crude-oil/

Posted by Kane on September 6, 2020 11:49 am

Footage from Cabimas, Venezuela shows the streets flooded with crude oil amid heavy rain. Reports suggested the crude oil was pumping through the city’s water pipes.

