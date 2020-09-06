https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/venezuelan-streets-flooded-with-crude-oil/
¿Y ENTONCES?
Hace dias el alcalde @pedroduartech dijo que los derrames petroleros en #Cabimas se habian reparado. La ciudad está repleta de agua y petróleo. Las mentiras tienen patas cortas. pic.twitter.com/ykgzYWmi1L
— Lenin Danieri D (@LDanieri) September 2, 2020
Footage from Cabimas, Venezuela shows the streets flooded with crude oil amid heavy rain. Reports suggested the crude oil was pumping through the city’s water pipes.