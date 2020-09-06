https://flagandcross.com/walk-away-founder-a-gay-man-former-democrat-attacked-with-glass-bottles-by-blm-watch/

Brandon Straka, a former hairstylist, is a gay man who used to be a Democrat before seeing the light. Straka founded “Walk Away,” which encourages people to leave the Democrat plantation.

On Saturday, Straka held a rally in Dallas.

It didn’t go so well, due to Black Lives Matter radicals acting like complete barbarians.

From NBC News:

[Straka’s] ascent to conservative-media darling began on May 26 [2018], when Straka posted a now-viral video describing why he fled the Democratic party.

“Once upon a time, I was a liberal,” Straka says in the six-minute video, looking directly toward the camera. “For years now, I have watched as the left has devolved into intolerant, inflexible, illogical, hateful, misguided, ill-informed, un-American, hypocritical, menacing, callous, ignorant, narrow-minded and, at times, blatantly fascistic behavior and rhetoric.”

[embedded content]
