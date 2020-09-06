https://mediarightnews.com/this-was-the-most-terrifying-moment-of-my-life-walkaway-founder-chased-by-blm-mob-in-dallas/

A WalkAway rally was held today by founder of the movement Brandon Straka and things got tense when a Black Lives Matter “agitator infiltrated” the “stage area” and had to be restrained forcefully by a security guard. A scuffle ensued and several people were detained.

FOLLOWERS I NEED YOUR HELP!!!

BLM agitator infiltrated stage area of today’s rally then put his fist into security’s neck when being removed. @DallasPD ARRESTED THE SECURITY AGENT!! He’s been held for over 4 hours! Dallas PD not releasing security agent.

RT &DEMAND his release!! pic.twitter.com/ghMwZa4lFi — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) September 5, 2020

Straka said that his security guard was being held at a local police station and the Black Lives Matter group also believed one of their members was being held so they had marched on the police station while Straka and a group of his supporters also went to check on the security guard.

Video has been posted now by Straka that shows him and his group being chased by a Black Lives Matter “mob” from the police station in what he described as “the most terrifying moment” of his life.

This was the most terrifying moment of my life. My team &I went to the police to check on detained security agent. 30-40 BLM began throwing bottles at us & chasing us. They stole my employee’s phone &smashed it. We had to run for 4-5 blocks. All Dallas news stations were there.

This was the most terrifying moment of my life. My team &I went to the police to check on detained security agent. 30-40 BLM began throwing bottles at us & chasing us. They stole my employee’s phone &smashed it. We had to run for 4-5 blocks. All Dallas news stations were there. pic.twitter.com/84ZWXtPo93 — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) September 6, 2020

The Dallas Morning News reported that Dallas police said that while some individuals were taken to department headquarters for questioning, no one had been arrested or jailed.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted out that “the individuals involved in today’s altercation are not Dallas Police Officers. Also, the Dallas Police Department has not used mace on any protesters.”

The individuals involved in today’s altercation are not Dallas Police Officers. Also, the Dallas Police Department has not used mace on any protesters. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) September 5, 2020

Now according to Straka, “Black Lives Matter in Dallas is marching to the jailhouse for the BLM attacker” in the video. “He is allegedly being held on TEN ourstanding warrants and faces 2 new assault charges for today. This is one of BLM’s canonized martyrs,” he added.