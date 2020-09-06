https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-trump-boat-parade-on-the-potomac/
Love it, grew up 20 min from here, course that was in the 70’s when it was fairly safe. Going right by Bolling AFB, went out of their marina countless times, can see the NSA buliding and Marine one, pretty cool. Dad was retired USAF. So I joined also, spent alot of years in too. I would not have ever gone back there to raise my kids, got way too violent. Too bad times are so screwed up now with the rabid left. Love to the Trump supporters out there. Stay safe.