In Michael Cohen’s new book, he tells the story of how Donald Trump hired a “Faux-Bama” as part of an “Apprentice” skit where he “ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him”:

LOL. And here’s the video that has left this lib, and we assume others, “speechless”:

Sarah Silverman even called Trump a psychopath over it:

Rex Chapman is promoting it, too:

Part II here:

Even funnier? NONE OF THIS IS NEW. The video was supposed to run during the 2012 Republican convention:

Another banner day for journalism:

The video even appeared on the Today show!

***

