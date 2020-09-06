https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/06/watch-michael-cohens-book-triggers-libs-over-previously-reported-parody-video-where-trump-fires-an-obama-impersonator/

In Michael Cohen’s new book, he tells the story of how Donald Trump hired a “Faux-Bama” as part of an “Apprentice” skit where he “ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him”:

NEW: In upcoming book, Michael Cohen writes Donald Trump’s disdain for Obama was so extreme he hired a “Faux-Bama” to participate in a video in which he “ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him.” He includes this photo: https://t.co/LGrqsUUrY2 pic.twitter.com/otwYW8VSmQ — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) September 6, 2020

LOL. And here’s the video that has left this lib, and we assume others, “speechless”:

Sarah Silverman even called Trump a psychopath over it:

Rex Chapman is promoting it, too:

In his upcoming book, Michael Cohen writes Donald Trump’s disdain for Obama was so extreme he hired a “Faux-Bama” to participate in a video in which he “ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him.” Here’s the video. No words… pic.twitter.com/jtUDEG9RpG — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 6, 2020

Part II here:

The rest of the video. Not sure it gets more absurd than this. pic.twitter.com/NZvUqIud26 — Sam Wunderle (@Sam_Wunderle) September 6, 2020

Even funnier? NONE OF THIS IS NEW. The video was supposed to run during the 2012 Republican convention:

This was for a video that was supposed to air during the 2012 Republican convention. It’s not new. https://t.co/WsvHopkNui https://t.co/4avDwQsXzr — Philip Bump (@pbump) September 6, 2020

Here’s the video. This was a subplot in 2012 that was pretty well known, but since Trump was just Trump-the-TV-guy at the time, it’s understandable that people missed it. https://t.co/GIxiH54ati — Philip Bump (@pbump) September 6, 2020

Another banner day for journalism:

I haven’t read Cohen’s book, but either he or the person who tweeted the summary above clearly misrepresents a scenario in which Trump was trying to get attention by applying his “Apprentice” shtick to Obama. — Philip Bump (@pbump) September 6, 2020

The video even appeared on the Today show!

For those skeptical that it was widely covered, the video apparently aired on the Today show, per this contemporaneous article. https://t.co/ujI1sLUQaQ — Philip Bump (@pbump) September 6, 2020

