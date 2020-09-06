https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/06/watch-novak-djokovic-disqualified-from-u-s-open-after-striking-line-judge-in-the-throat-with-a-ball/

Novak Djokovic, the No. 1 seed, was just ousted from the U.S. Open on Sunday after he hit a line judge in the throat with a tennis ball:

Watch:

Here’s another angle:

Well, someone possibly made a fortune on his ouster:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...