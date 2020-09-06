https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/watch-president-trump-holds-press-conference-12?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
About The Author
Related Posts
Trump to North Carolina to see fed program helping farmers in pandemic, ahead of RNC speech
August 23, 2020
As COVID-19 hospitalizations hit new low, Cuomo urges NYPD to 'step up' to enforce social distancing
August 9, 2020
Massachusetts mandates flu vaccination for most students
August 18, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy