A firebomb thrown by rioters at police in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday night set a “protester” on fire, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Video taken at the scene and retweeted by the police showed fire erupting in the middle of a street, as a man caught in the flames attempted to run out of the way. He emerged with his legs ablaze, as rioters attempted to help him.

Portland Antifa throws Molotov cocktail towards cops but it ends up hitting an agitator instead. Portland is in the middle of another peaceful protest. pic.twitter.com/OdZEp5PDeV — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 6, 2020

A man just got lit on fire. Chaotic night in Portland already #PortlandRiots #Portland pic.twitter.com/iWOP0is6MQ — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 6, 2020

Fire bombs were thrown at officers, injuring at least one community member. Police are trying to restore peace and order for the safety of this neighborhood. https://t.co/V3UOCR6Bc4 — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 6, 2020

Reporter Andy Ngô of the Post Millenial tweeted that Antifa and Black Lives Matter staged the riot to mark more than 100 days of violent protest in Portland since the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Rioters used Molotov cocktails in confrontations with police:

Extremely heavy smoke in SE Portland tonight as #antifa riot using Molotov cocktails. One person was already set on fire. BLM-antifa are celebrating more than 100 days of violence in the city. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/hqA5lF9gao — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 6, 2020

Police are making repeated announcements. This remains a riot. Members of the group have thrown Molotov cocktails injuring at least one community member. Failure to disperse may result in arrest citation crowd control agents including tear gas and/or impact weapons. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 6, 2020

Earlier Saturday, the Oregonian remarked on the 100-day anniversary of violent demonstrations: “In Portland, the whitest major city in the U.S., demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality have stretched for 100 straight days, sparking unprecedented cuts to the city police bureau, night after night of violence by law enforcement officers and protesters, presidential condemnation and national attention.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has refused support from President Donald Trump, blaming him for the violence.

Democrats, including presidential nominee Joe Biden, have referred to the rioters as “peaceful protesters,” blaming President Donald Trump for the violence, saying that the presence of federal law enforcement officials had been a provocation.

The violence has continued since federal officials withdrew several weeks ago.

