Regarding a federal mask mandate, mixed messages are being sent by the Joe Biden campaign.

Biden has indicated that he will call for a nationwide mask-wearing mandate as president.

As president, I will: – Call for nationwide mask mandates

– Implement widespread testing

– Accelerate the development of treatments and vaccines I’m ready to work on day one to contain the spread of this virus and get our country back on track. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 5, 2020

Meanwhile, during an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Democrat vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris twice refused to affirm that a Biden/Harris administration would mandate wearing masks.

In an exclusive interview with Dana Bash, Kamala Harris clarifies where she and Joe Biden stand on a federal mask mandate:https://t.co/KIPJjLQoro pic.twitter.com/IZytXeV68r — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 6, 2020

Bash: There’s a difference between a standard and a mandate. Would it be a federal mandate under the Biden/Harris administration? Harris: It would be a standard.

Safe to say there is a lack of clear messaging from the Biden campaign on this issue.

At the same time Biden’s people put out this tweet, Harris told Dana Bash it’s not actually a mask mandate. What is going on here? https://t.co/VDEprtULvB — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 6, 2020

For a campaign that has been so hyper-focused on one key issue it’s alarming how much trouble they’re having staying on the same consistent page. https://t.co/YyL2D7NRr9 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 6, 2020

Perhaps they are poll-testing both sides of the issue. Perhaps the campaign has failed to outline clear policy messaging. Perhaps the two of them are in disagreement on whether or not masks should be worn.

Regardless, to be this incoherent on an issue at this stage in the election has to be worrisome for Democrats.

