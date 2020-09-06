https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/wow-organizers-expected-700-boats-inaugural-trump-boat-parade-lake-lanier-4000-show/
There were several Trump Boat Parades scheduled today around the country.
Huge Trump Boat Parades took place in New Jersey and on the Potomac on Sunday.
Also on Sunday there was a boat parade on Lake Lanier in Georgia.
Organizers expected 700 boats — 4,000 showed up!
– Organizers anticipated roughly 700 boats would participate in the inaugural “Great American Boat Parade” Sunday on Lake Lanier, however, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says nearly 4,000 showed up. https://t.co/q1UjFQzQmB
— Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 6, 2020
Absolutely incredible boat parade for @realDonaldTrump on #LakeLanier pic.twitter.com/jQn1CmdHC6
— Humble Hippie (@surprisesomefr1) September 6, 2020
Georgia 11Alive reported:
Organizers anticipated roughly 700 boats would participate in the inaugural “Great American Boat Parade” Sunday on Lake Lanier, however, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources says nearly 4,000 showed up.
Ga. DNR Game Warden Kevin Goss said that number is a rough estimate, and includes spectator boats, but they would have a more exact number after looking at aerial images.
