THIS IS NOT A JOKE!

We the People of Hawaii are under a stay at home order for the second time this year. Hawaii Governor David Ige had emergency powers under Hawaii law for a period of 59 days which began with his first declaration in March and ended in May. My calendar insists that we are already in September. But, the Democrat-controlled Hawaii State Legislature continues to ignore this fact and does not exercise their Constitutional balance of powers duties.

Fresh air activities on islands with the most ideal climate on Planet Earth are strictly VERBOTEN! Achtung! You may swim in the ocean, but dare to pause in the sand or on the grass and an HPD officer who is JUST FOLLOWING ORDERS [never having seen “Judgment at Nuremberg”] will hand you a citation or take you away in cuffs so you can try to post bail, reportly as much as $6,000. I kid you not!

Golf courses are closed. Restaurants have been ordered back into takeout only mode. Mom and Pop stores are not considered essential but national franchises are, so business owners are having to close down permanently. Wage earners are far behind in getting unemployment checks. A once prosperous vacation land has been turned into depression era foodlines for some.

Oh, did I mention that it is a criminal offense to visit family or friends in their homes? For a birthday? Forget it! 50th Wedding Anniversary approaching and unable to anticipate this governmental lunacy and unreasonable restrictions in order to make any plans whatsoever? [My own current dilemma.]

TO WEAR A MASK OR NOT TO WEAR A MASK

Many well-intentioned folks in other states say they disregard mask mandates and encourage others to do so also. Their Governors and Mayors just recommend but don’t actually enforce the requirement. Bur here in Hawaii, the Governor’s emergency order has the full effect of law. The state legislature and the police don’t care that his 59-day statutory authority long ago expired. There is supposedly an exemption for those with medical problems not to wear a mask, but I have never seen any guidelines on what constitutes a medical condition or how/if one has to prove it. Instead decent people are denied access to businesses and if they refuse to comply, 911 may be called to have them cited or arrested. Is this what comes to mind when you dream of Hawaii?

BUT, WHY???

Because Hawaii Governor David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell have become so power drunk that they really believe they are unaccountable for their actions. Here and here and here are some of my recent articles for more details.

PERSPECTIVE

Yes, people worldwide are suffering. Not just from the Wuhan Virus, but moreover from the knee-jerk response of authorities. I’ve been reading about Victoria State in Australia and other locales implementing extreme measures. I also am aware of Texans who believe their Republican Governor Greg Abbott is overreacting while some Oklahomans think their Republican Governor Kevin Stitt is underreacting to the health “crisis” [while the latter simultaneously overreacts to a recent SCOTUS ruling].

HAWAII WILL EVER BE OVER THE HORIZON, OUT OF SIGHT AND OUT OF MIND

Unless you have had your personal vacation plans derailed by Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine on persons arriving from out of state or even from the neighbor islands ~ think Kauai, Maui, Big Island [Kona/Hilo] ~ you understandably don’t pay attention to what it’s like for locals and kamaaina in an island state somewhere in the middle of the North Pacific Ocean where the palm trees sway gently in the tropical breezes and delightful tradewinds. But, today you can get locked up just for stepping into one of the many parks or botanical gardens to take a picture on your camera phone! No joke, folks!

This is Governor David Ige’s Hawaii where government has taken control of everyone’s lives in minute detail. Thinking for yourself or making decisions for yourself, your children or your business is no longer legal. You follow government orders or they take delight in humiliating you for all to see. Did I mention they have set up a hotline for your neighbors ~ or perhaps your kids, your spouse or even your grandma ~ to rat on you and report behavior unauthorized by the current police state?

But, the world is NOT watching. They have bigger fish to fry than an abandoned mahi mahi so far off-shore from “Da Mainland” that nobody cares. You live in Hawaii. So, suck it up and shut up! We’ve got enough problems of our own in California or Florida or inside the DC Beltway. You’re on your own, Hawaii. Deal with it on your own. It’s your problem, not ours, definitely not mine!

AU CONTRAIRE, IT’S PART OF AMERICA’S PROBLEM!

This week the State of Hawaii asked the U.S. federal government for permission to temporarily close the H-3 Interstate Freeway between Pearl Harbor and Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe. H-1, H-2 and H-3 obviously do not connect beyond Oahu, but Uncle Sam funds them all the same. Back in the 1950’s, President Eisenhower wanted the Interstates to facilitate the movement of military personnel and equipment. Did you know that?

But, Governor Ige disregarded the denial by the Federal Highway Administration’s Hawaii Division. He stuck his finger in the eye of the administration of President Donald Trump even as he and his Hawaii Democrat minions beg our Republican POTUS for more federal dollars to bail out Governor Ige’s misuse of Coronavirus relief funding thus far. The U.S Congress is already wondering how the money has been either hidden away or squandered.

A CULTURE OF UNACCCOUNTABILITY

I have previously written how the voters of Hawaii do not have the prerogatives that residents of other states have. There is no recall provision in our state constitution to remove an out-of-control Governor from office. The Democrat legislature will not exercise its impeachment option. We have an Attorney General who is appointed by and works for the Governor rather than being popularly elected as in most States. Remember how former Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin got all the way to the Supreme Court in opposing President Trump’s travel ban before he got his okole handed to him on a platter?

We don’t even have write-in provisions on our ballots. This year they have mandated an all mail-in voting system over the wishes of most of the good people of the 50th State. But we have no recourse. I hope that while President Trump challenges mail-in voting fraud in other states, that he will include Hawaii. As I said, we are always over the horizon, out of sight and out of mind.

DOWN TO THE NITTY-GRITTY

I could have said at the outset what I’m going to say now. But I wanted to set the scene so you see the environment that we are dealing with here in Hawaii. There is no simple solution in finding a way to get ourselves released from virtual house arrest.

The Democrat State Legislature cannot be trusted to do its job. The courts here in the 9th Circuit have not historically protected our civil liberties either. This Hawaii Governor, Lieutenant Governor and Mayor are part of the problem, not part of the solution. Two years from now in 2022, the latter two expect to be vying to take the reins from the former. Lieutenant Governor Josh Green is a medical doctor who wants to lock us down even tighter. Mayor Kirk Caldwell is merely a political animal in it for his own selfish personal gain. There is no way the average everyday person and citizen of the State of Hawaii and City and County of Honolulu can ever expect anybody here locally to do the right thing just because it is the right thing.

So, where does that leave us? In the lurch! To whom do we appeal now? I commend the Chair of the Hawaii Republican Party Shirlene Ostrov and Communications Director Edwin Boyette for doing their utmost to make known the abuses of our Hawaii Governor and Honolulu Mayor along with the complicity of our local mainstream media. I am confident that these issues were brought up at the GOP Convention in Charlotte and at President Trump’s speech on the South Lawn of the White House. But now we need to go beyond words and find somebody who’s ready to take action.

FEDERAL INTERVENTION

This stage is a last resort but we have now reached it. United States Attorney General William Barr needs to take personal recognition and responsibility for rectifying this violation of the United States Constitution and potentially of Section 242 of Title 18 of the United States Code. Kenji Price, U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii needs to immediately address this issue. A federal case was previously made against the former Honolulu Police Department Chief Louis Kealoha.

I would submit that the current situation at this moment is at least equally urgent. I would also urge current HPD Chief Susan Ballard to ensure that she is in total compliance constitutionally and statutorily. State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) should ensure that they adequately represent their constituency.

REDRESS OF GRIEVANCES

Both the 1st Amendment to the United States Constitution and Section 4 of the Hawaii State Constitution Bill of Rights include the right of the people to seek a redress of grievances. We can peaceably assemble to exercise this right. But, what happens after we seek this redress? When does the redress of grievances actually occur and how? In other words, once we make our grievance known, we have the right to expect and demand that the government act responsibly and in accordance with both the Constitution and statute.

That, of course, means all echelons of government. But when a lower level of government such as the State of Hawaii fails to comply, it is incumbent upon the United States federal government to step in. I know that U.S. Attorney Kenji Price and his staff in Hawaii ~ since they live here themselves ~ are 100% familiar with everything I’ve said here. The question is, what are they going to do about it?

WHY THIS ARTICLE?

My only purpose is to provide the narrative and articulate the untenable situation in which we find ourselves here in Hawaii. By framing the issues, I hope to elevate the discussion to the level where decision-makers will take heed. Unless there is some national attention, Hawaii will continue to exist in a vacuum. I don’t even want to make this part of the current political campaign. This should be a totally bipartisan issue. No one is so naïve as to expect that to really be the case, however.

But there are signs that Democrats who outnumber Republicans in registered voters here in Hawaii by about 8 to 1 are perking up and taking notice. Governor Ige is a lame duck, but unfortunately his term does not expire until the end of 2022. If he were impeached, we would fare no better if Josh Green replaced him as he would probably just double down on restrictions. But I hope Hawaii folks have learned a lesson. When you keep recycling the same worn-out politicians year in and year out, you get what you asked for. Please take this lesson to heart!

A FINAL NOTE

The immediate solution to Hawaii’s suffering is for President Trump’s administration to rescue Hawaii from its self-imposed unconstitutional tyranny. The long term remedy is for Hawaii to have a viable two-party system with respect for civil liberties where people can once again think for themselves and live their lives as they choose without government making them prisoners in their own homes! Is that too much to ask?

Photo Credit: Hawaii GOP Chair Shirlene Ostrov and Texas GOP Chair Allen West in Charlotte

