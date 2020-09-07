http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9IvWxtfNEpo/

A 12-year-old Colorado Springs seventh grader was suspended after he allegedly lifted a toy gun into view while moving it from one place to another during his virtual class.

KDVR reports that the boy, Isaiah Elliot, was in virtual class August 27, 2020, for Grand Mountain school when an art teacher saw the gun “flash” across the screen.

The teacher told the school principal about seeing the gun, and the principal, in turn, suspended Isaiah and called the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Newsweek reports that Isaiah was suspended for five days over the incident.

The sheriff’s report on the incident indicates the art teacher “assumed it was a toy gun but was not certain.”

KDVR reported Isaiah’s mom, Dani, claimed the school did not notify her that the sheriff had been called until deputies were already on their way to the family’s home.

Dani said, “For them to go as extreme as suspending him for five days, sending the police out, having the police threaten to press charges against him because they want to compare the virtual environment to the actual in-school environment is insane.”

Isaiah’s father, Curtis, said that the sheriff showed him a replay of video showing Isaiah and the toy gun. Curtis indicated the video showed Isaiah “sitting at home on his sofa when he momentarily picks up the toy gun on the right side of where he’s sitting and moves it to his left side, not realizing that in the process his teacher and fellow students saw him move the gun across the computer screen.”

Curtis said, “[The toy gun] just flashed across the school computer screen for maybe one or two seconds at the most.”

