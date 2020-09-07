https://www.dailywire.com/news/a-serious-situation-chief-justice-john-roberts-will-decide-2020-election-dick-morris-predicts

Former Clinton campaign adviser Dick Morris predicted during a Sunday interview that the 2020 presidential election is going to drag out because of mail-in voting and end up being decided by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

As Breitbart reported, Morris told “The Cats Roundtable” host John Catsimatidis that while he believes it will appear that Trump wins in a landslide on Election Night, Democratic officials in swing states will manage in subsequent days to discover millions of mail-in ballots in favor of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Regarding whether the election’s fallout will lead to civil war, Morris said, “Well, there certainly will be major conflict. I hope there won’t be civil war and it’s serious enough that I don’t take your question metaphorically.”

“The blue state governors are mailing out tens of millions of ballots, and they’re going to be returned with a vote on them, probably for Biden,” Morris continued. “And those people will not go to the polls to vote on Election Day. So what you’re probably looking at is that you’re going to have on election night a report that Trump carried […] all of the potential swing states.”

“And they’ll say that Trump has 330-350 electoral votes and won a landslide,” Morris went on. “And then, day after day, week after week, you’re going to find another million ballots counted here, another half-million there, another quarter of a million in another place. And gradually, these Democratic liberal secretaries of state who are in charge of the election in most of these blue states will say, ‘Oh, well, we’re sorry. It turns out Biden carried Wisconsin, not Trump.’”

Morris foretold that, “Then, the Trump people will sue. But that suit will have to be in state court. The state court judges are largely liberal, largely Democrat. And they are going to say, ‘Oh, we rule in favor of the state: Biden carried it.’ Then … they’ll probably go up to the federal courts. And the U.S. Supreme Court eventually will make the decision. And then the entire election will be in the hands literally of John Roberts. And we’ll see what he’ll do.”

“Dick Morris, this is a serious situation,” Catsimatidis interjected. “Me and you have been in politics for 30, 40 years. We know local politics. Nobody cross-checks mail ballots versus actual voting. There’s not enough people in the country to cross-check the difference.”

Morris, who agreed, said, “The Democrats, certainly if they feel they’re legitimately losing the election, are going to use the excuse of the COVID virus — nobody can come out and vote in person, they claim — and to mail-in ballots, and they’re going to deliberately game the system by sending in millions and millions of mail-in ballots for people that don’t exist or have already voted.”

“And the states will not verify the signatures, because they are under the control of Democrats,” Morris added. “And the courts will validate that process because they’re controlled by Democrats.”

During a Monday press conference on the North Portico of the White House, President Donald Trump predicted the fight over mail-in ballots is going to be “the dirtiest fight of all.”

TRUMP: Unsolicited Mail-in voting is the Democrats’ “dirtiest fight of all” pic.twitter.com/qMfwr6fmys — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) September 7, 2020

