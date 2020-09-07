http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/u4Dm5lMo44U/

American Airlines crews will be allowed to wear Black Lives Matter pins on their uniforms while on duty, the company announced Sunday.

“In addition, the company is also working to design its own pin that will show its symbolic support of a diverse and inclusive work environment,” according to Fox News.

The airline’s company-wide announcement read:

Clearly we live in a time where it is so important to have a dialogue about this important issue of racism in our society and try to find common ground. American is truly committed to having an inclusive culture that is welcoming to all and a reflection of our country and world. This is why American is so committed to creating a more tolerant and diverse team. Through our partnership with American’s office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, we are continuing to work through an overall plan for addressing these issues in our workplace.

The airline’s Black Professional Network will design its uniform pin, the Fox Report stated.

“The airline said it is showing support for Black colleagues who have experienced discrimination and injustice, not any particular organization,” according to NBC 5.

Following protests in June, the airline said in a press release that “demonstrations calling for justice and reform highlight the urgent need for systemic change, because Black Lives Matter.”

However, Sunday’s announcement received backlash from some of the company’s flight attendants, the New York Post reported.

“I take offense to this. Serious offense. My husband is a LEO (Law Enforcement Officer), as was my deceased father and as far as I’m concerned ALL LIVES MATTER,” a veteran flight attendant wrote in an email to airline management.

She continued:

I am completely disgusted at the fact that we can’t show support for our GOD, our COUNTRY, our LEOs but when it comes to BLM organization (which is controversial in itself), American Airlines says that’s obviously different. And we can. How is that right? Well, I don’t feel included.

A second flight attendant identified as John said employees who refused to wear the pin would “be ostracized and labeled as racist,” adding that Black Lives Matter is “a terrorist organization that promotes violence to further their agenda.”

“If this pin is sanctioned, I will wear my NYPD pin supporting the police department,” he continued.

In a statement to the Post, the airline said Sunday that employee “resource groups” were working to design pins for various causes.

“Our Christian, veterans and LGBTQ groups, for example, have developed their own pin that can be worn as part of the uniform,” the statement concluded.

