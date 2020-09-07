https://conservativefiringline.com/conservative-group-to-troll-biden-at-his-rehoboth-beach-house/

Americans for Limited Government (ALG), a conservative political advocacy group, will troll presidential candidate Joe Biden on Labor Day at his very expensive Rehoboth, Delaware beach house with an aerial banner promoting their DivestChinaNow.org campaign.

“There’s a good bet Hidin’ Joe Biden will be holed-up in the basement of his Rehoboth Beach house on Labor Day and we want to get his attention,” said Rick Manning, president of ALG. “As vice president, Joe Biden brokered a sweetheart deal with China that could blow up the retirement accounts of millions of hard-working Americans by poisoning them with unaudited, risky Chinese assets. We want Joe to know his China collusion at the expense of Americans is coming to an end.”

The aircraft is set to make the beach flyover on Monday, from 1 – 4 pm ET.

According to ALG:

In 2013, Biden orchestrated a deal with the Chinese Communist Party giving Chinese companies access to U.S. capital markets without having to comply with the same strict disclosure regulations required of U.S. companies. This puts the retirement accounts of millions of Americans at risk because investors have no way of knowing the true value of any of those Chinese investments. As a result of Biden putting his thumb on the scales in favor of China, as of Feb. 2019, 156 Chinese companies were listed on U.S. exchanges with a market capitalization of $1.2 trillion, according to the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission. Under the terms of the Obama-Biden Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which came after a series of meetings between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (then-Vice President) in 2011 and 2012, U.S. regulators have very little ability to “open the kimono” and look into the books of these Chinese companies. “There’s no telling when Biden’s ticking time bomb could decimate the retirement savings of millions of Americans,” concluded Manning. “This aerial campaign is just one way that we are moving forward with to inform Americans about Biden’s China-first record.”

As we and others have reported, Biden has a long history with Communist China. It’s also known that the Communist Chinese prefer Biden win in November.

For more on the growing movement to divest from China, go to: DivestChinaNow.org

