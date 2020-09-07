https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/black-lives-matter-seattle-chants-protect-black-felons-video/

Black Lives Matter marched in Seattle again on Sunday.

This time the protesters cut the crap and got REALLY honest. The mob was marching and chanting, “Who do we protect? Black Felons!”

That’s exactly what millions of Americans were saying all along.

Now there is agreement.

