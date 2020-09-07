http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Zdk-eQRNSYk/

Trafalgar Group pollster Robert Cahaly predicted candidate Donald Trump would win in 2016, and he has advice for him this year: stay above the fray.

“Don’t pick small fights with people below you,” which includes “silly argument,” he told The Kyle Olson Show:

[embedded content]

“Even if somebody deserves to have you cut them down a couple notches, don’t do it,” Cahaly advised.

“Stay above that fray. Stay above that stuff,” he said, calling it “a trap.”

Cahaly urged Trump to focus on his successes, including the economy and taking action when Congress would not.

“And don’t be daunted by these silly polls because they are silly,” he said, because they don’t acknowledge Trump’s true support.

“We all know somebody who likes Trump who wouldn’t put a sign in front of their yard because they don’t want to deal with the crap,” he said, adding they would not acknowledge their support in a phone poll, either.

Cahaly predicted Trump is doing “a lot better than polls say.”

While he acknowledged things are trending in Trump’s direction, “we are one crazy dictator, one international incident, one tweet, one bombshell away from this whole thing changing,” he said.

It is going to be a very unstable next 57 days, Cahaly said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

