The City of Seattle shut down a local park in advance of a massive gathering of Christian worshippers.

Christians were banned from the park, but not Black Lives Matter or Antifa. Let that sink in, folks.

“This is extraordinary: Seattle denies Christians permit to worship peacefully OUTSIDE and then puts up fences to block them – but allows for outdoor protests and camps,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) wrote on Twitter.

But instead of canceling the event, the Christians simply relocated the service to the street and called it a “worship protest.”

Brilliant!

The worship protest also angered at least one Antifa member who noted, “The more I yell, the more f***ing fun they have.”

FREEDOM TO WORSHIP: Hundreds here. #seattle pic.twitter.com/CV2FE0Ih5Y — Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) September 8, 2020

Thousands of Christians sang together, “Our God reigns,” as they stood in the streets and atop of nearby buildings.

“The City of Seattle acknowledged that parks provide critical physical and mental health supports to our community, and reiterated their policy guidelines for facilitating first amendment gatherings, but still chose to temporarily shut down the entire park rather than risk Christians gathering for an open-air worship service,” organizer Chris Feucht wrote on Facebook.

Television station KING says local leaders did not explain why they closed the park, but the city issued a statementing that they do not “allow unpermitted public events to take place in Seattle parks and asks the public to continue to adhere to current public health guidelines so that we can keep our parks open.” Feucht said the city’s statement is nonsense. “This is the height of hypocrisy for the City of Seattle to turn a blind eye to riots, looting, and AntiFa, while refusing to let Christians gather in a public park to sing and worship,” he said. “First the government shuts down churches. Now it’s shutting down parks to stop us from worshiping. Time to stand up church!” Worship in Seattle!!!💙💚💙#LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/j0wBZVMvUA — Artistahh ✨💛✨ (@artistahh) August 10, 2020 From a protestors live stream while we worshipped in Cal Anderson Park (formerly CHOP) in Seattle last night!! “The more I yell at them, the more f@$%ing fun they have!” 🤣🤣🤣#LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/X5hgZKrdjr — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) August 10, 2020 Here’s a gallery of photos from the Seattle worship protest:

