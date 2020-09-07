https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-gets-round-applause-reporters-answering-softball-question-campaign-stop-handlers-swoop-shut-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden on Monday traveled to Lancaster, Pennsylvania for a Labor Day campaign stop.

Feeble Biden rarely leaves his Delaware basement and when he does he stays close to home.

This is Biden’s 7th trip to Pennsylvania since June.

Biden sat down with representatives from Iron Workers, Pipefitters, AFGE and other unions.

‘Blue collar’ creepy Joe said he is “union from belt buckle to shoe sole.”

Labor leader in Pennsylvania to Joe Biden: “It saddens me personally with some of the stuff that’s going on in our country, starting from the White House. … We need the ship righted again and I really believe that you’re the man that can do it and you have my 100% support” pic.twitter.com/NLyD3hh9GA — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 7, 2020

Media sycophants cheered and clapped after Biden answered one softball question about a Covid vaccine.

“You have to listen to the scientists,” said Biden after admitting he would take a Covid vaccine tomorrow if it was available.

“Okay thank you!” Biden said after answering one softball question.

Reporters broke out into a round of applause and cheered Biden as his handlers shooed away media and quickly shut it down.

“Come on guys! Let’s go! Let’s go!” Biden’s handler yelled at the gaggle of ‘reporters.’

WATCH:

News: Joe Biden says while Trump is undermining confidence in a COVID vaccine—he WOULD take a vaccine tomorrow if it was available as “we need a vaccine and we need it now.” pic.twitter.com/E9x5QbDYbk — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) September 7, 2020

