Basement-dwelling Biden did a total 180 during an interview with Arizona’s Family Political Editor Dennis Welch on Sunday and said that a national mask mandate is probably unconstitutional.

A few weeks ago Biden called for a national mask mandate.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris delivered remarks after their Covid-19 roundtable in mid-August and called for a “nationwide mask mandate starting immediately.”

“Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide, starting immediately and we will save lives.” said Biden. “The estimate is that we will save over 40,000 lives in the next 3 months if that is done.”

Dennis Welch was at least the second reporter to ask Biden about his calls for an unconstitutional nationwide mask mandate.

Biden conceded it is ‘probably unconstitutional’ but the reporter gave him a pass and didn’t press him on his flip-flopping.

Biden now says a national mask mandate is probably unconstitutional and he wouldn’t do it. This is a full 180-degree reversal. pic.twitter.com/cSxo6Q5LCD — Alex Marlow (@AlexMarlow) September 7, 2020

Then things got weird…

Biden gave a bizarre non-answer to Dennis Welch when he asked the former VP when he will visit Arizona.

As usual, Biden made no sense whatsoever in his response. He gave no specifics about a potential visit to Arizona and no date.

Election Day is in 2 months and Biden has been hiding in his basement since March.

“I’m gonna come and visit ya. I promise you based particularly on the fact that the welcome seems to be pretty strong based on the polling data,” Biden said (awkward) before catching himself and claiming it was just a joke.

“I’m not going to do what the president does. I’m gonna show up and set an example and make sure that I am setting the example of the way in which we should deal with this Coronavirus…social distancing and the like…I’m gonna listen to the scientists.”

AWKWARD.

