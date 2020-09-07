https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/president-labor-jobs-regulation/2020/09/07/id/985718

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden promised to be the “strongest labor president you’ve ever had” during a virtual campaign event Monday.

“You can be sure you will be hearing that word ‘union’ plenty of times if I’m in the White House,” Biden said to AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka. “If I have the honor of becoming your president, I’m going to be the strongest labor president you have ever had.”

Biden derided President Donald Trump over a claim in The Atlantic the president called troops who had been killed in World War I “losers” and “suckers.”

“Calling those who have served, risked their lives, even gave their lives for our nation, ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’ . . . these are heroes,” Biden said.

Biden then talked about his late son, who served in the military.

“My Beau wasn’t a loser or a sucker,” Biden said.

Trump has repeatedly denied disparaging U.S. troops.

“I’m sorry if I’m coming close to losing my temper, but the simple truth is, if that’s how you talk about our veterans, you have no business being president of the United States of America, period,” Biden said Monday.

Biden also pounded Trump’s coronavirus response.

“He was worried if he started talking about saving peoples’ lives, the stock market might fall,” Biden said. “Well, we know it’s been great for his rich friends but it hasn’t been so great for the rest of us.”

“If I’m in the Oval office, guess who’s gonna be there with me? Unions, labor, you,” Biden said.

