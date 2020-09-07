https://thenationalpulse.com/news/biden-immigration-amnesty-could-lead-to-astronomical-77-million-migrant-influx/

Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden has promised to grant amnesty to all illegal immigrants currently residing in the U.S. – a policy that could lead to nearly a quarter increase in the population, strain resources, and supply Democrats with an abundance of votes.

Biden’s amnesty pledge is a central tenet of his campaign, declaring, if elected, he “will immediately begin working” to provide a “roadmap to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants.”

Since 11 million is the Democrats’ go-to number when estimating the illegal immigrant population in the U.S., Biden is effectively promising universal amnesty, a policy favored by globalists and spurned by American workers.

Speaking on the National Pulse Show, Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam noted this projection is faulty and outdated while speaking with former Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications and Speechwriting Michael Anton.

A more recent estimate, from a 2018 Yale study, suggests the illegal immigrant population surpasses 22 million.

What’s more, White House data shows that each new American brings an additional 3.5 family members to the U.S. through chain migration.

Amnestying 22 million individuals could therefore lead to a nearly 25 percent increase in the U.S. population in one fell swoop – or a whopping 77 million people.

Michael Anton, author of The Stakes, sounded the alarm on the prospect even if every immigrant just brought one family member:

“If each newly minted American brings over just one relative, that’s another 20 million new immigrants in Biden’s first term alone. And nothing in the law would stop people from bringing over more than one. Most sponsor several.”

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

