The Georgia man arrested for stabbing a stranger last month claiming that he “felt the need to find a white man to kill” after watching videos of “police brutality,” has murdered the white cell mate he was placed with following his arrest.

Jayvon Hatchett, 19, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime after stabbing a random AutoZone employee in late August. Following his arrest, he was placed in the Muscogee County Jail.

If convicted for the initial stabbing, Hatchett could be one of the first people sentenced under a new Georgia Hate Crime Bill.

On Saturday, Hatchett murdered his white cell mate at the county jail, 39-year-old Eddie Nelson Jr.

Nelson was imprisoned for violating probation for failing to report as a sex offender.

Hatchett’s initial stabbing was one of two hate crimes against white men inspired by Black Lives Matter in the same day — both ignored by the national media.

A black man in Colorado was arrested for a hate crime and attempted murder after stabbing a white stranger while shouting “Black Lives Matter” on the same day as Hatchett’s attack.

Steve Sinclair, 30, stabbed 29-year-old Michael Conner while shouting “Black Lives Matter” and saying “I’m going to kill you and your dog.”

Local station 9 News reports, “Sinclair continued saying, ‘Black lives matter’ to police when they arrived according to the first officer on scene. That officer wrote that Sinclair had his hands up and said ‘I stabbed him, I’m a psychopath,’ refused to sit down and ‘insisted’ that officers should shoot him. He was arrested without incident according to the report.”

The family of Conner has set up a GoFundMe as he was their primary provider and he will not be able to work for at least six weeks. He has a five month old son.

