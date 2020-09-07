https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/black-lives-matter-mob-storms-rochester-mcdonalds-blaring-bullhorns-shove-threaten-black-store-manager-video/

For some reason this was ignored by the national mainstream media?

Black Lives Matter mob stormed a McDonald’s restaurant in Rochester this weekend. The mob brought in the bullhorns and were screaming at employees and screaming in general.

At one point the BLM leader starts threatening the black restaurant manager.

This was complete lawlessness.

The store manager did not back down.

Ed Thompson tweeted out the video.

John Cardillo is right.

#BlackLivesMatter is a movement of thugs and terrorists that wants to commit crime with impunity against all races. pic.twitter.com/znoP9Ne0Ks — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) September 7, 2020

