A Northridge, California woman who displays a giant Trump flag on her house claims that a mail carrier for the United States Post Service defaced a piece of mail intended for her, writing “BLM” on the item.

The woman, whom FOX 11 only identified as “Donna” to preserve her anonymity out of her fear of retaliation, said her neighbor’s security camera showed the mail carrier committing the act. She stated, “His camera showed him walking to my house. He had the mail in his hand and he’s writing.” She said that the postal worker threw her mail on the ground, adding, “I’m just curious, how many people in this whole neighborhood have a Trump sign? And if they do… they probably got BLM written on their mail also.”

Her neighbor echoed that Donna’s tale was true, asserting, “You know what? It’s 100% sure. You know why; nobody coming inside for writing the email. Only this guy has access for that thing.”

“Donna,” who asserted, “Trump is a great president,” added that she contacted the post office about the incident, saying, “This guy was tampering with private property mail. The manager told me they’re definitely going to fire him because this is a federal offense.”

When FOX 11 contacted the post office, they were told that the postal service was aware of the matter: “We are disappointed to see the actions of our employee, and apologize to the customers affected by this incident. The Postal Service is investigating the matter and will take appropriate action to ensure this does not occur again.”

The U.S. code states:

Whoever steals, takes, or abstracts, or by fraud or deception obtains, or attempts so to obtain, from or out of any mail, post office, or station thereof, letter box, mail receptacle, or any mail route or other authorized depository for mail matter, or from a letter or mail carrier, any letter, postal card, package, bag, or mail, or abstracts or removes from any such letter, package, bag, or mail, any article or thing contained therein, or secretes, embezzles, or destroys any such letter, postal card, package, bag, or mail, or any article or thing contained therein; or Whoever steals, takes, or abstracts, or by fraud or deception obtains any letter, postal card, package, bag, or mail, or any article or thing contained therein which has been left for collection upon or adjacent to a collection box or other authorized depository of mail matter; or Whoever buys, receives, or conceals, or unlawfully has in his possession, any letter, postal card, package, bag, or mail, or any article or thing contained therein, which has been so stolen, taken, embezzled, or abstracted, as herein described, knowing the same to have been stolen, taken, embezzled, or abstracted— Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.

