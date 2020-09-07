https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-owens-says-ben-shapiro-right-about-wap-cardi-b-responds-owens-wrecks-her

On Sunday, conservative commentator Candace Owens posted a short clip of her appearance on Ben Shapiro’s “Sunday Special,” where Owens adamantly supported Shapiro’s take on rapper Cardi B’s vulgar hit song “WAP,” adding that the Democrat Party was “pandering” when they arranged for the rapper to have a sit-down interview with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that [Ben Shapiro] was 100% correct about [Cardi B] and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values…here you go,” Owens posted to her Twitter account on Sunday, captioning a clip from the show.

“I completely agree with your assessment about Cardi B,” Owens told Shapiro during the “Sunday Special.” “It is one of the biggest insults — if black Americans are not insulted by the fact that Joe Biden, who has been hiding in his basement for the entire year, made an appearance and came out because he was gonna do an interview with Cardi B? Do we have nothing better to offer?”

“You’re pandering,” Owens said of the Democrats and Biden. “You look at Cardi B’s Instagram, you see she has millions of followers, and you think, ‘okay this is an illiterate person … they think she’s cool, she’s hip, just by sitting here and taking this interview, black people will vote for me. It’s basically saying, ‘black people, you are stupid, you are dumb.’”

Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that @benshapiro was 100% correct about @iamcardib and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values…here you go. #WAP #SundaySpecial pic.twitter.com/q5QxxX9G4e — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

The post sparked a response from Cardi (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar), who claimed she had to publicly support Biden because her song is number one and her sister and her sister’s girlfriend were allegedly “harassed” by a man in a “Make America Great Again” hat. (The attached video shows an altercation, though the circumstances are unclear.) Owens took the rapper to task about Biden’s record and Cardi’s incoherent comments on policy, and told the “WAP” singer that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Biden, who’ve both worked with Cardi, believe she’s “dumb” and used her.

The feud included an attack from Cardi on Owens’ unborn child: “Your baby singing wap wap wap this some dry a** p****yyy.” This led Owens to highlight Democrats’ ties to Planned Parenthood, an abortion mill founded by Margaret Sanger, a racial eugenist (see the Twitter exchange, below).

Amid the Twitter back-and-forth, Cardi took to Instagram to post a video about Owens, and Owens did the same in response.

“Joe Biden sat down with me to speak with me,” the rapper says in the video. “You know that interview. Two weeks ago, Fox News was really talking s*** about me too because Joe Biden sat down with me to do the interview. But let me tell you something … why wouldn’t Joe Biden want to sit down with me, Cardi B? I have millions of followers and I pay millions in taxes. I have the number one song in this country and the number one song in the United Kingdom. I have the number one song in Australia. I got the number one song in New Zealand. I’m heard all around the world. So, just like I can make people pop their p**** and have a good time and make them feel like a bad b****, I could also encourage millions of followers to go vote.”

“Now you’re saying that Joe Biden is pandering ’cause he’s using a popular figure like me?” she added. “But your president, the guy that you f***ing love so much, he panders as well.”

“Dear [Cardi B]. You know nothing,” Owens captioned the post. “Stop using your platform to call for more black deaths. Stop lying about Trump. Stop supporting Joe Biden who supported segregation and the mass incarceration of black men. I’m almost six months pregnant but got the time to rip you a new WAP.”

“You are uneducated when it comes to politics,” Owens says in the video, adding that she did not mean to “offend” Cardi but believes Biden was indeed using her and think she’s “an idiot.”

Owens argued that Cardi was misusing her platform and “hurting black Amierica” by echoing the myth that our police system is systemically racist and a major threat to black people. Alternatively, Owens said black communities need “more policing” to save black lives.

The commentator dismissed Cardi’s touted “number one song” status with regard to politics, encouraging the rapper to “educate” herself on the issues, noting Cardi’s “Santa Claus list” rattled off to Biden. “I want this; I want this,” Owens mocked.

The author ended the post by telling Cardi she wants to send her book, “Blackout,” to help educate her on the issues the rapper says she cares about.

Cardi: “You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple.”

You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple https://t.co/OLQX2mrzbp pic.twitter.com/ISfJStODme — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

Owens: “To clarify—Joe Biden ‘gotta talk’ to you because you have the number 1 song and Santa Claus was harassing your sister? Um. K. Thanks for clearing that one up.”

To clarify—Joe Biden “gotta talk” to you because you have the number 1 song and Santa Claus was harassing your sister? Um. K. Thanks for clearing that one up. https://t.co/MCaYpPNRXy — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

Cardi: “Yes you are right I have the number 1 song & I have a huge platform and I can make millions go vote to get the MAN THAT USED YOU .I don’t want to argue with you Candace I really don’t have the time. I honestly just feel sorry for you.”

Yes you are right I have the number 1 song & I have a huge platform and I can make millions go vote to get the MAN THAT USED YOU .I don’t want to argue with you Candace I really don’t have the time .I honestly just feel sorry for you. https://t.co/haACwKRN13 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

Owens: “You are encouraging MILLIONS to go vote for the man that locked up entire generations of black men. Maybe go google: JOE BIDEN AND 1994 CRIME BILL. Joe Biden used you. Bernie Sanders used you. Neither one of them like or know your music. They think you’re dumb. #Trump2020.”

You are encouraging MILLIONS to go vote for the man that locked up entire generations of black men.

Maybe go google: JOE BIDEN AND 1994 CRIME BILL. Joe Biden used you.

Bernie Sanders used you.

Neither one of them like or know your music. They think you’re dumb. #Trump2020 https://t.co/31CHwxnHRo — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

Owens: “Lastly, asking racist Joe Biden to lower your taxes in the same breath that you asked for free universal healthcare is about as thick as it gets. When you stick to music, you can get left alone. When you dabble in politics, you will get called out for platforming ignorance.”

Lastly, asking racist Joe Biden to lower your taxes in the same breath that you asked for free universal healthcare is about as thick as it gets. When you stick to music, you can get left alone. When you dabble in politics, you will get called out for platforming ignorance. https://t.co/31CHwxnHRo — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

Cardi: “[And] you are encouraging millions to vote for a man who laugh [every time] a black men gets killed by a cop and tell millions of Americans to drink bleach Trump didn’t even have you talking at the Republican convention He thinks you’re dumb.MASA did you dirty but you mad at me?”

& you are encouraging millions to vote for a man who laugh Everytime a black men gets killed by a cop and tell millions of Americans to drink bleach🤷🏽‍♀️ Trump didn’t even have you talking at the Republican convention 😩He thinks you’re dumb.MASA did you dirty but you mad at me ? https://t.co/0gWcIpInS7 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

Owens: “1) Produce the clip of Trump laughing at black men getting killed, you lying fraud. 2) I turned down filming a spot for the RNC convention. 3) You encourage millions of young girls to spread their legs, & you admitted to date-raping men—so don’t even start on the bleach lie.”

1) Produce the clip of Trump laughing at black men getting killed, you lying fraud.

2) I turned down filming a spot for the RNC convention.

3) You encourage millions of young girls to spread their legs, & you admitted to date-raping men—so don’t even start on the bleach lie. https://t.co/ZMW2CdPM3k — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 7, 2020 Cardi: “Well paying taxes is something that as much as I hate it’s a reality I will always have to pay …but I rather my tax money go to free education then police funding ….Use my money on something USEFUL.Your president use our tax money to [fund] his empty campaign runs.” Well paying taxes is something that as much as I hate it’s a reality I will always have to pay …but I rather my tax money go to free education then police funding ….Use my money on something USEFUL.Your president use our tax money to fu d his empty campaign runs 😩😂😂 https://t.co/tesk1pwdwb — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

Owens: “1) Your tax dollars already go to free education, genius. 2) No campaign uses tax dollars for funding. That is illegal. 3) Defunding police initiatives have led to 200% increases in black men getting shot in inner cities. STOP SUPPORTING BLACK PEOPLE DYING.”

1) Your tax dollars already go to free education, genius.

2) No campaign uses tax dollars for funding. That is illegal.

3) Defunding police initiatives have led to 200% increases in black men getting shot in inner cities. STOP SUPPORTING BLACK PEOPLE DYING. https://t.co/M68GND0eRB — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 7, 2020

Cardi: “Your baby singing wap wap wap this some dry a** p****yyy.”

Your baby singing wap wap wap this some dry ass pussyyyy 😩😂😂😂😂😂😩😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ooJccpsXXn — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

Owens: “Attacking an unborn child. How very DEMOCRAT of you. While I have you—did you know your party has supported the slaughter of over 18 million black babies since 1973? Did you know the most unsafe place for a black child is in its mother’s womb because of YOUR party?”

Attacking an unborn child.

How very DEMOCRAT of you. While I have you—did you know your party has supported the slaughter of over 18 million black babies since 1973? Did you know the most unsafe place for a black child is in its mother’s womb because of YOUR party? https://t.co/hEJ8HR0ZRg — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 7, 2020

Owens: “Malcolm X warned us years ago about the puppetry of interviews like Cardi B and Joe Biden. He always spoke out against the white liberal game of using entertainers as pawns. This isn’t really about you, [Cardi B]. This is about black America waking up to Democrat racism.”

Malcolm X warned us years ago about the puppetry of interviews like Cardi B and Joe Biden. He always spoke out against the white liberal game of using entertainers as pawns. This isn’t really about you, @iamcardib. This is about black America waking up to Democrat racism. pic.twitter.com/Ap7WeZL6B5 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 7, 2020

