Rapper and Joe Biden supporter Cardi B launched a screed about “racist” MAGA supporters after her sister apparently feuded with a group of Trump fans over a parking spot at the beach. The rapper posted an Instagram video that appears to show her sister hurling profanities at a group of people, one of whom was wearing a MAGA hat.

In a separate post, Cardi B also sounded off against President Donald Trump. “I don’t even think Trump is human. He remind me of Plankton from fuckin’ Spongebob, bitch.”

Cardi B said that her sister couldn’t park her car at the beach because, she claims, President Trump is emboldening his supporters to behave violently.

You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple https://t.co/OLQX2mrzbp pic.twitter.com/ISfJStODme — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

“Meanwhile not only you got racist mags supporters that are linching ,racist cop shootings and killing black men all cause their leader make them feel like they could do so .My sister couldn’t even park her car today with out this man harassing her girlfriend soon as the camera cane out they started being sweet,” Cardi B wrote.

Cardi B also reignited her feud with conservative commentator Candace Owens. In separate Instagram posts, the rapper said she still refuses to sit down and debate Owens because of her comments about George Floyd.

Owens said on Sunday that Democrats are pandering to black people, after the party’s nominee Joe Biden sat down with Cardi B for an hour-long interview.

Democrats “look at Cardi B’s Instagram, you see she has millions of followers, and you think, ‘okay this is an illiterate person … they think she’s cool, she’s hip, just by sitting here and taking this interview, black people will vote for me,’” Owens said. “It’s basically saying, ‘black people, you are stupid, you are dumb.’”

Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that @benshapiro was 100% correct about @iamcardib and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values…here you go. #WAP #SundaySpecial pic.twitter.com/q5QxxX9G4e — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

“Joe Biden sat down with me to speak with me,” Cardi B resounding in a separate video. “But let me tell you something … why wouldn’t Joe Biden want to sit down with me, Cardi B? I have millions of followers and I pay millions in taxes. I have the number one song in this country and the number one song in the United Kingdom. I’m heard all around the world. So, just like I can make people pop their pussy and have a good time and make them feel like a bad bitch, I could also encourage millions of followers to go vote.”

The rapper also fired off verbal salvos at President Trump. “I don’t even think that Trump is human,” she said in an Instagram video. “He remind me of Plankton from fuckin Spongebob, bitch.” She added: “I’d rather the pizzaman be president at this fuckin’ point.”

Cardi B also defended Qasem Soleimani — Iran’s top military figure who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in January — calling him a “very important figure.” The Pentagon stated that Soleimani was planning to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and other parts of the region.

The rapper was upset that President Trump was “gloating” over Soleimani’s death. “I don’t know what that man did, but it’s dangerous not pay respect to the dead no matter what he did. That could start another war,” she said.

Cardi B initially endorsed Bernie Sanders for president but shifted to Joe Biden after the Vermont senator dropped out of the race. While Biden has mostly avoided doing long interviews in recent months, he agreed to sit down with Cardi B for a conversation in Elle magazine, in which he backed her demand for free health insurance and college.

