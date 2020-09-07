https://www.theepochtimes.com/caregiver-arrested-after-hidden-camera-shows-alleged-elder-abuse-police_3491164.html

A California caregiver has been charged with elder abuse of a 91-year-old after a hidden camera captured it on camera, officials said.

Rima Abikaram, 50, was hired by the female victim’s family in 2015, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. The woman is confined to a medical bed.

“Prior to the arrest, the second caregiver became concerned for the victim after noticing Jane Doe had sustained visible injuries and reported her concerns to Jane Doe’s family,” the office wrote. “The family subsequently installed a hidden camera in Jane Doe’s home to monitor the victim’s care. Ultimately, the hidden camera revealed Abikaram abusing and striking the victim.”

The family terminated her employment and contacted the police department.

After the footage was reviewed by police, it was found that Abikaram allegedly struck the elderly woman more than 150 times in a four-day period.

The victim also suffered injuries including a black eye, laceration to her arm, and swelling to her face, police said.

Abikaram was located at her home by police on Sept. 1 and was taken into custody, officials said.

Citing court records, KTLA reported that she was released on bond the next day.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is now reviewing her case.

