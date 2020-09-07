https://babylonbee.com/news/check-out-these-14-beautiful-shots-of-california-at-night/

California is the most beautiful state in the nation. Many say California has been mismanaged, with rolling blackouts and budgetary issues, but these stunning shots of the state at night show why many choose to stay:

1. Hollywood sign at night: simply stunning!

2. Here’s the Golden Gate Bridge at midnight. Breathtaking!

3. The Los Angeles skyline in all its glory last night:

4. San Diego’s iconic Gaslamp Quarter. Gorgeous!

5. A quiet suburban neighborhood east of Los Angeles. Can’t you just see yourself settling down here forever? Perfect!

6. Some say Frenso isn’t all that pretty, but we don’t see anything ugly about it in this shot taken a couple nights ago:

7. Here’s Monterey in all its natural splendor. Check out those ocean views!

8. Here’s the Santa Monica pier after dark. Some say the homeless problem detracts from the beauty of the area, but we don’t see a single homeless person in this picture. More conservative lies!

9. Fisherman’s Wharf is bustling after dark! Splendid!

10. We’ve been showing you a lot of California’s cities, but what about its natural beauty? Here’s the San Bernardino National Forest ablaze in a mostly peaceful forest fire:

11. Santa Barbara is a gorgeous coastal town. Here it is when the nightlife starts bumping!*

*Nightlife currently forbidden.

12. Silicon Valley, central hub of tech innovation at night:

13. The state isn’t just big cities! Here’s a quaint little farming town in central California.

14. Finally, here’s a picture of Governor Newsom’s mansion at night:

Don’t wait! Move to California today!

