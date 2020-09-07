https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/checklist-pro-lifers-heading-election/

The Catholic Association this week released a list of the accomplishments the Trump administration has delivered to pro-life Americans and people of faith.

First on the list was the appointment of two “constitutionalist justices” to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, and more than 200 federal court judges to lower courts.

President Trump last January became the first president ever to attend a March for Life in Washington.

And he signed executive orders stating that faith-based employers and groups such as the Little Sisters of the Poor “cannot be forced to violate their religious beliefs in order to meet laws like Obamacare.”

TRENDING: John Bolton denies Trump called war dead ‘suckers’ and ‘losers’

Fourth on the list was a series of rules that prevents Title X Family Planning funds from going to abortion clinics. Instead, they are directed to community health centers. States also are allowed to exclude abortion businesses from Medicaid programs.

The Trump administration reinstated the Mexico City Policy that prevents taxpayer funds from going to groups that promote abortion overseas.

The sixth was Trump’s call on Congress to pass a ban on late-term abortions, the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, and to provide protection for babies who survive abortions. He vowed to veto any bill weakening pro-life policies, including repeal of the long-standing Hyde Amendment.

He insisted that faith groups be covered by the CARES Act’s Paycheck Protection Program.

And he intervened to rescue jailed Christian pastor Andrew Brunson from prison in Turkey. He also took action against nations that persecute religious believers, such as China and Iran.

No. 9 is that he ensured “employers cannot be forced to violate their religious beliefs to provide coverage for things like abortifacients in healthcare plans and strengthened enforcement of 25 federal conscience rights and religious freedom laws protecting doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other healthcare workers.”

And, rounding out the top 10, he defended religious groups and people of faith such as Colorado baker Jack Phillips from “hostile state and local governments.” Colorado prosecuted Phillips for refusing to make a cake for a same-sex wedding. One state official compared him to a Nazi.

Among other accomplishments, Trump:

launched the DHHS’s Office for Civil Rights, devoted to enforcing conscience rights laws for health-care works;

reversed FEMA’s practice of prohibiting houses of worship from receiving disaster aid;

made Jan. 16 national Religious Freedom Day;

reestablished religious liberty as a Department of Justice priority; and

appointed former Gov. Sam Brownback as the U.S. aAmbassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

