Chinese authorities have stopped renewing press credentials for U.S. journalists, including reporters from The Wall Street Journal, CNN, and Bloomberg News, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China said in a tweet Sunday.

The move echoes one affecting Chinese journalists in the U.S. The affected reporters are allowed to work in China during a grace period.

“These coercive practices have again turned accredited foreign journalists in China into pawns in a wider diplomatic conflict,” the F.C.C.C. said in a statement posted to Twitter. “The FCCC calls on the Chinese govt to halt this cycle of tit-for-tat reprisals in what is quickly becoming the darkest year yet for media freedoms.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the measures “are a response to the measures the U.S. side took against journalists at Chinese media.”

The U.S. has yet to formally renew the work visas of U.S.-based Chinese journalists, for whom a three-month grace period expires in November.

The Chinese government has already expelled 17 foreign journalists in the first half of 2020, including seven from The New York Times.

CNN on Sunday said its presence “on the ground in China remains unchanged, and we are continuing to work with local authorities to ensure that continues.”

