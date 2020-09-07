https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/chinese-drug-firm-says-employees-given-covid-19-vaccines/

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) — Almost all the employees of a Chinese drug company and their families have been given its experimental coronavirus vaccine, the firm said on Sunday.

The CoronaVac vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech, is currently undergoing phase three clinical trials.

[embedded content]

Company spokesman Liu Peicheng confirmed that the around 3,000 employees and families had been offered the drug on a voluntary basis under China’s emergency use scheme.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

