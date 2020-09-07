https://townhall.com/tipsheet/leahbarkoukis/2020/09/07/clinton-cash-author-has-new-documentary-exposing-the-bidens-corruption-with-china-n2575760

Peter Schweizer, bestselling author and president of the Government Accountability Institute, is out with a bombshell documentary that exposes the Biden family’s relationship with China “and the sinister business deals that enriched them at America’s expense.”

Speaking about his findings during an interview with Fox News’s Jesse Watters, the Clinton Cash author said the Biden family’s ties to China reveal corruption that is “much worse than Ukraine.”

The main takeaway from the 41-minute film, which is available on YouTube, is that the Bidens made a great deal of money from the Chinese government, which has serious “national security implications.”

“We’re not talking about Chinese businesses,” he said, “this happened while Joe Biden was the point person on Obama administration policy toward China.”

Schweizer noted what happened is not “rank and file corruption we’ve gotten used to,” like a politician’s kid becoming wealthy.

“In addition to the Bidens making money, Hunter Biden entered into a business partnership, he was on the board of directors of a Chinese investment firm called BHR that was funded by the Chinese government, and what did they do? They started acquiring companies that were beneficial to the Chinese military, they were the anchor investor in something called China General Nuclear, which ended up being charged by our FBI for stealing nuclear secrets in the United States,” he explained. “They ended up buying part of an American duel use technology company, meaning it produces technology that has civilian and military applications, they ended up buying that for the benefit of the Chinese military.”

Watters explained that Schweizer’s research is not just “conjecture” but based on “corporate records, financial documents, legal briefings, and court papers.”

The Bidens’ ties to China have “very real national security implications,” Schweizer said, adding that they were “prepared and willing to make money even if it damaged our military posture vis-à-vis the Chinese who are our chief rivals on the global stage.”

More than 100,000 people have watched “Riding the Dragon: The Bidens’ Chinese Secrets” in the first 24 hours since its release. Have you? https://t.co/t0S42yEZoI — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) September 6, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

