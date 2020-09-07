https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/07/cnn-beclowns-themselves-once-again-with-embarrassing-stupid-vindictive-attempt-to-fact-check-donald-trump-on-covid19-vaccine-video/
At his presser today, Donald Trump said that “we’re going to have a [COVID19] vaccine very soon. Maybe even before a very special day.”
Naturally, CNN’s ace fact-checking team was on it:
President Trump: “We’re going to have a vaccine very soon. Maybe even before a very special day. You know what date I’m talking about”
Facts First: It’s possible the FDA approves a coronavirus vaccine in November, but there’s no firm timeline or guarantee https://t.co/PfE924DgKK pic.twitter.com/0gu2gCl6dl
There are five people working on these fact-checks for CNN. And between the five of them, they evidently can’t find anyone who knows what “maybe” means.
‘Maybe’
I’ve never seen so many people squirm because of the word “maybe”
“Siri, what does ‘maybe’ mean?” https://t.co/rB9LlTR2HP
If only he had said ‘maybe’. Hey wait, he did!
Hence him using the word MAYBE!!!!!!!
Maybe that’s why he said “maybe”.
So he was correct. Cool.
We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Donald Trump gives ostensible journalists plenty of material to work with. And yet, they insist on dunking on him for what he doesn’t say.
I’m less than confident that @CNN knows that a fact check is meant to do. https://t.co/DBLkGAF3UQ
This is an embarrassing, stupid, vindictive tweet. https://t.co/YiXNlxWzx1
Par for the course.
At least they’re consistent!