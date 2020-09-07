https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/07/cnn-beclowns-themselves-once-again-with-embarrassing-stupid-vindictive-attempt-to-fact-check-donald-trump-on-covid19-vaccine-video/

At his presser today, Donald Trump said that “we’re going to have a [COVID19] vaccine very soon. Maybe even before a very special day.”

Naturally, CNN’s ace fact-checking team was on it:

President Trump: “We’re going to have a vaccine very soon. Maybe even before a very special day. You know what date I’m talking about” Facts First: It’s possible the FDA approves a coronavirus vaccine in November, but there’s no firm timeline or guarantee https://t.co/PfE924DgKK pic.twitter.com/0gu2gCl6dl — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 7, 2020

There are five people working on these fact-checks for CNN. And between the five of them, they evidently can’t find anyone who knows what “maybe” means.

‘Maybe’ — Baseball is almost back (@LastWordWilliam) September 7, 2020

I’ve never seen so many people squirm because of the word “maybe” — Key Lime Pie (@KeyLimePie4me) September 7, 2020

If only he had said ‘maybe’. Hey wait, he did! — pMikey (@pMikeypp) September 7, 2020

Hence him using the word MAYBE!!!!!!! — Bill Meyer (@BillMeyer_1) September 7, 2020

Maybe that’s why he said “maybe”. — Adam Starling (@ARSTARLING) September 7, 2020

So he was correct. Cool. — Tom Person (@tomburkart) September 7, 2020

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Donald Trump gives ostensible journalists plenty of material to work with. And yet, they insist on dunking on him for what he doesn’t say.

I’m less than confident that @CNN knows that a fact check is meant to do. https://t.co/DBLkGAF3UQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 7, 2020

This is an embarrassing, stupid, vindictive tweet. https://t.co/YiXNlxWzx1 — Dr. Kankokage (@kankokage) September 7, 2020

Par for the course.

At least they’re consistent!

