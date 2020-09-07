https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/07/cnn-gets-snarky-with-trumps-comments-on-canceled-visit-to-french-cemetery-and-brian-stelter-apparently-approves-screenshot/

This afternoon, Donald Trump took some time at his presser to address the Atlantic’s sketchy anonymously sourced story about him canceling a scheduled visit to a French cemetery where American war dead are buried:

CNN covered his remarks as well. Like this:

Brian Stelter seems to be a fan:

Which tells you all you need to know, really.

