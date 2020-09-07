https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/07/cnn-has-rep-adam-schiff-on-to-accuse-ag-bill-barr-of-making-a-blatantly-false-statement-fails-again-to-call-out-his-projection/

In spite of being a proven liar time and time again in the last nearly four years, CNN enjoys providing a forum for Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff to tell repeated whoppers without flinching. Yesterday was no different:

As usual, Schiff was unchallenged:

And CNN keeps gladly having Schiff on to peddle his utter BS without ever calling him out.

The science on that is settled.

