In 2020 it would be tough to find anyone, who is being honest, who would not say that CNN is an arm of the Democrat Party.

But CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who is supposed to be one of the network’s flagship journalists, is accused of taking it to the extreme, Breitbart reported.

The anchor is accused of meddling in a tight congressional race to convince a Republican candidate not to run against a vulnerable Democrat.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper tried to convince Republican Sean Parnell to run in a different congressional district than in Pennsylvania’s 17th, where he is currently challenging Democrat Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA), sources familiar with Tapper’s actions told Breitbart News.

Parnell, a rising GOP star who spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC), served as a U.S. Army Ranger Captain in the so-called “Outlaw Platoon” for 485 days on the Afghan-Pakistan border.

Lamb won a special election in 2017, the first year of President Donald Trump’s administration, which eventually paved the way for Democrats to retake the House majority in 2018 in the midterm elections.

His seat is one of 30 such districts nationwide where Democrats currently sit but that Trump won in 2016. For the GOP to retake the House majority in November, the Republicans need to flip just a net 17 seats — so this district is critical to Democrats remaining in power.

It also will, given the intensity of the race between Lamb and Parnell, likely have an impact on the top of the ticket contest between Trump and Democrat presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Jake knows exactly what he is doing here,” a source who knows what Tapper did, told Breitbart News.

“This is a swing district in a swing state — Jake knows that Sean can bring out voters that might otherwise stay home but if they come out, they’re voting for Trump. Those votes could deliver the state and the election to Trump. This is nothing short of a CNN anchor interfering in a national election,” the source said.

Some Republicans in Pennsylvania are now concerned that Tapper may have stuck his beak into other races in the Keystone State.

“How many other races has Tapper interfered with? He’s the face of CNN and given these revelations, it ain’t a pretty face,” one Republican operative in the state said.

Before getting into the media Tapper was a Democrat campaign staffer in Pennsylvania and served as an aide to retired Rep. Marjorie Margolies-Mezvinsky.

“Tapper is a former Democrat staffer in PA,” a senior national Republican campaign staffer said to Breitbart News.

“He is a former staffer for the Brady Campaign for Gun Control. Now he is a reporter at CNN who is supposedly unbiased, but he’s still a Democrat operative at heart.

“By attempting to bully a star Republican recruit out of his race, which would in effect help Democrat Conor Lamb and bolster Pelosi’s chances of keeping the House, Jake has officially given up on journalism in exchange for Democrat activism. If CNN actually cares about ethical journalism, Tapper will face consequences from them,” the staffer said.

“Jake pretends to be a friend of all veterans,” an adviser to a veterans group that Tapper promoted said.

“That’s a colossal lie. Jake is a friend of Democrat veterans and only those GOP vets that do as he tells him to do,” he said.

Tapper has denied the allegations with a “nope” when asked about it by former U.S. Ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell.

