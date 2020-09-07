https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/07/conservative-clergy-of-color-coalition-preaches-against-anti-american-black-lives-matter/

Four black pastors have formed a coalition to vigorously push back against the false and destructive narratives of the “vicious mob of malcontents” known as the Black Lives Matter movement. Their message is resonating nationwide.

The 500+ strong Conservative Clergy of Color (CCC) is led by founding members Bishop Aubrey Shines of Tampa; the Rev. Derek McCoy of Beltsville; Maryland, pastor Francisco Vega of Atlanta; and the Rev. M.J. Reid of Detroit.

On the CCC website, the leaders accuse the racial justice movement of pretending to be about equality, while in reality being about “domination and divisiveness.”

They call themselves “Black Lives Matter,” they preach equality and claim to act Biblically, but they care only for domination and divisiveness. They have no interest in forgiveness or mercy, and they seek to destroy all that’s made America good. Anyone who disagrees with them is ruthlessly suppressed in a way that is both anti-American and anti-Biblical. It’s not enough for them to hurt dissenters; they want to destroy dissenters.

“We have begun to engage the culture, and we are using civility and diplomacy to create havoc with everything we do,” Shines told The Washington Times last month. “The mainstream media are lying nut jobs. They’re not being honest with you.”

Shines made note of the racist past of the Democrat party in an oped at the Washington Times: The great irony here is that yes, there’s plenty of systemic racism in our country; it’s all wrapped up in the history of the Democratic Party,” he wrote.

The CCC group was formed earlier this summer and swelled quickly to more than 500 members.

“We’re being inundated with calls. We can barely keep up,” Shines told the Times. “It’s been very humbling, but I think what has happened with just stating facts is that with the Blacks we get calling in [and] the Hispanic callers, they realize the cavalry is here and backing them up.”

In an introductory CCC video, Rev. Reid said that he recently put a statement on social media that caused controversy.

“I said, ‘ALL black lives matter. I like that better,” Reid said. When the pastor received pushback, he explained what he meant.

“Because all black lives don’t matter,” he argued. “Only when they get killed by somebody white do they matter. They don’t matter when they’re 7,000 black men killed a year, murdered a year by other black men. Those black lives don’t matter,” he pointed out. “Nine hundred black children are aborted daily. They don’t matter. But if a white cop kills a black man, it’s World War III, it’s time to loot, it’s time to burn,” Reid noted.

The pastor called on the country to return to “biblical civic responsibility in the gateway of government,” instead of the “aberrant and misleading” narratives coming out of the BLM movement.

Shines explained why he feels their mission is urgent. “If we don’t fight intentionally to push back on the fake narrative that we’re seeing in this country, we will lose our nation,” he warned.

“I’m concerned. If we don’t fight back intentionally, black and white together, and push back on this liberal concept of Marxism, we’re going to lose our nation, Shines added. I’d rather die fighting than to lose our nation so this is why we do what we do.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

