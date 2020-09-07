https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f572bf0c1981470619f0eb0
Australia’s biggest meat processor, Teys Australia has laid blame on the JobSeeker payment after being unable to fill 150 job vacancies while the national unemployment rate sits at 7.5 per cent….
Western Australia overwhelmingly voted to break away from the rest of Australia in 1933. Legal experts have explained how WA could try again with the state closed to other Australians….
The Morning Star in Williamstown, south Melbourne, and the Mona Castle in Seddon, west Melbourne, both shut their doors for good this week….
Kmart Bairnsdale (pictured) in East Gippsland, three hours east of Melbourne, will shut its doors after 15 years on September 27 and be replaced with a Woolworths supermarket….