

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren apparently Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren apparently saw the videos of Black Lives Matter mobs attacking diners at a local restaurant on Friday and rioting in the streets and figured the proper response is to give the rioters human shields to protect them from police.



“Our elders will stand as the buffer between the protesters and our police department,” Warren said Sunday after a “community meeting” between “protesters” and police.

“Our elders will stand as the buffer between the protesters and our police department.” Rochester Mayor @lovelyawarren announces a community meeting between protesters and law enforcement following recent protests over the death of Daniel Prude pic.twitter.com/esEQwidenK — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) September 6, 2020



That’s precisely what they did:

Rochester is planning to use elders as human shields tonight. There’s no depth of insanity they won’t stoop too. pic.twitter.com/iHIP88NCp3 — Simulation Warlord🇺🇸 (@zerosum24) September 7, 2020









Elders have linked arms. Noting now that many don’t seem to have helmets or goggles. Organizer stopping to tell us that this is the spot where many were tear gassed last night. pic.twitter.com/LC0g3HNiJy — adria r. walker (@adriawalkr) September 7, 2020



I’m assuming these “Church elders” are a lot like the “Portland Moms.”

I recognize a lot of the so-called “moms” as the same antifa women who dressed in black as recent as a couple days ago. They just put on a yellow shirt now for optics. Most of these people aren’t mothers & many don’t even identify as female. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/UPffcao0fv — Andy Ng� (@MrAndyNgo) July 22, 2020







The rioters were filmed training with crowdfunded riot gear to take on the police:

Protesters in Rochester have become organized within just a few days. Here they practice with their shields before approaching the police barricade. #rochester #rochesterprotests #DanielPrude pic.twitter.com/MfjANM0FUZ — Maranie R. Staab (@MaranieRae) September 7, 2020





Portland tonight? Nope. Rochester, NY. @elaadeliahu is out covering the BLM-antifa mass gathering. It has been violent there in the past few days and that’s likely to continue. They crowdfund to buy riot gear. #AntifaRiots #BLM pic.twitter.com/4rAHQOrtiU — Andy Ng� (@MrAndyNgo) September 7, 2020





No this isn’t Portland, this is Rochester. We are learning. pic.twitter.com/oXrlAF1sVU — Vitalist International (@VitalistInt) September 6, 2020



They mob went on to attack a reporter and his security guard after accusing them of being undercover cops.

Two men were discovered to have infiltrated the group during tonights march in#rochester NY. They were suspected please officers, but that is not confirmed. The two men fled when confronted.#rochesterprotests #roc pic.twitter.com/kKFQsyEwyt — Maranie R. Staab (@MaranieRae) September 7, 2020









Demonstrators now attacking us outside the public safety building. pic.twitter.com/VqQybiNskn — Charles Molineaux (@WHEC_cmolineaux) September 7, 2020



Follow InformationLiberation on Twitter, Facebook and Gab.