Isaiah Elliott, a student at Grand Mountain, a K-8 public school located south of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was suspended for having a toy gun during a virtual class.

On August 27, the seventh grade student was participating in an online art class when a teacher caught him flashing a toy gun across his computer screen.

The teacher was caught off guard and ended up informing the school principal about this incident. Elliott received a five-day suspension from the principal. The principal also instructed the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to carry out a welfare check on the child without even informing his parents beforehand.

According to a report by KDVR, the “toy in question is a neon green and black handgun with an orange tip with the words ‘Zombie Hunter’ printed on the side.”

“It was really frightening and upsetting for me as a parent, especially as the parent of an African-American young man, especially given what’s going on in our country right now,” remarked Isaiah’s father, Curtis Elliott, during an exclusive interview with FOX31.

Curtis’ wife Dani Elliott also expressed her anger towards the school’s decision to give her a heads up, only after law enforcement made their way to the family’s home.

“For them to go as extreme as suspending him for five days, sending the police out, having the police threaten to press charges against him because they want to compare the virtual environment to the actual in-school environment is insane,” commented Dani Elliott.

The Problem Solvers were able to obtain the sheriff’s report and it confirmed the teacher “said she assumed it was a toy gun but was not certain.”

“If her main concern was his safety, a two-minute phone call to me or my husband could easily have alleviated this whole situation to where I told them it was fake,” remarked Dani Elliott.

Both parents were aware that the school was recording their child’s virtual class. However, they claimed that the district refused to hand over the video to them when they asked to receive a copy of it.

“I definitely feel they crossed the line,” declared Dani Elliott. “They were extreme with their punishment, especially sending the police out and traumatizing my son and my family.”

The district has received considerable flak on Facebook for its heavy-handed response to this matter.

The district defended itself on its Facebook page: “The platforms we use for distance learning have the feature to record classes for educational purposes. During our first week of school, we were still becoming familiar with the platform. It is not our current practice to record classes at this time. Parents will be notified if that changes. We will continue to support all families in our school to make sure they feel safe, respected, and educated.”

The parents of Isaiah Elliott said that they plan on transferring him to a charter or private school despite their son being able to return to Grand Mountain School on September 4.

Isaiah Elliott’s parents are behaving the way Americans traditionally have on matters concerning education. Instead of turning to public schooling, which is filled with loads of indoctrination, this family is playing it safe by looking at other educational alternatives.

In an overly politicized America, there is simply no justification for sending children to veritable indoctrination centers. If the Right is serious about defeating the Left, they would be defunding public schools and putting their kinds in private alternatives that uphold traditional values.

