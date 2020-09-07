https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/morris-spicer-newsmaxtv-jobs/2020/09/07/id/985721

People who believe the coronavirus situation is improving will most likely vote for President Donald Trump’s reelection, but people who think the matter is getting worse will probably go to Democrat nominee Joe Biden, political strategist Dick Morris said on Newsmax TV Monday.

“Ultimately the first important issue is going to be the economy and the second most will be the economy,” Morris said on Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.” while commenting on the jobs numbers that were released last week showing unemployment has returned to single-digit figures.

However, the Democratic National Convention focused “entirely on the virus,” so people who think COVID is getting worse worse will likely swing to Biden, Morris said.

“Most people are increasingly believing it’s getting better and it certainly is, and we are looking at the chances of a vaccine in October,” said Morris. “I think that you’re absolutely going to see the end of this virus. You’ll see a continuation of this job growth, and I do not seen how Joe Biden wins that race unless he steals it.”

Meanwhile, Morris said he does not think the outcry over the story in The Atlantic reporting Trump had called veterans “losers” will have any effect on voters in November, as it’s already been discredited.

“(The Biden campaign) is pushing themes, the virus, the economy,” said Morris. “Biden is trying to integrate that process by a series of one-day, two-days, three-days scandals that he cooks up with the media and when Trump doesn’t give them an opening for intensity (they are) fabricating words and putting them in Trump’s mouth.”

He also slammed Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin for her reporting on Trump concerning veterans.

“I think Miss Griffin should leave journalism and go back to advertising, where she belongs,” said Morris. “I think that Trump does believe the Vietnam War was a waste of time. I think most of the people that for…Trump has always had a non interventionist side to him.”

However, he said Trump has made it clear that he has a high level of respect for veterans and the military, as he’s “completely revamped the VA.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

