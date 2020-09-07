https://saraacarter.com/peter-strzok-russia-is-trying-to-help-trump-again-like-in-2016/

“I don’t think at all that it’s anything improper,” Peter Strzok, the former FBI deputy chief of counterintelligence, said in an interview with “CBS Sunday Morning.” “You get people who are overworked, who make mistakes — and don’t get me wrong, inexcusable mistakes.”

“Nobody had any joy in doing this. Nobody was seeking to try and open that case,” continued Strzok.

What Russia is doing, what they did in 2016 to attack our election, to help Trump, what they are doing now to do the very same thing is something every American ought to be thinking about and considering Peter Strzok, on “CBS Sunday Morning”

Excerpt from “CBS Sunday Morning” transcript:

From July 21, 2016, before the election: “Trump is a disaster.”

“And then, one week later, you opened that Crossfire Hurricane investigation,” Martin said. “I mean, it just looks like you saw a way to stop Donald Trump from becoming President of the United States.”

“I can understand why some people might think that,” Strzok said. “But they had nothing to do with each other.”

One week after Strzok opened the investigation, Lisa Page texted him:

Page: “(Trump’s) not ever going to become President, right?

Strzok: “No. No he’s not. We’ll stop it.”

Martin asked, “So, why shouldn’t Trump supporters suspect you of using the investigation as a tool to take him down?”

“What I’d point them to are all the investigations that have been done that have conclusively proved that didn’t occur,” he replied.

–

Martin asked Strzok, “How does it feel to be in Donald Trump’s crosshairs?”

He replied, “It’s horrible. It angers you. It scares you.”

That hasn’t stopped Strzok from putting one of the president’s tweets (“Peter Strzok is a fraud”) on the cover of his book.

“You know, it’s going to put you back in the crosshairs,” said Martin.

“I do.”

“Is it gonna be worth it?”

“Yes,” Strtzok replied. “David, this is a threat that we have not faced in our modern history. What Russia is doing, what they did in 2016 to attack our election, to help Trump, what they are doing now to do the very same thing is something every American ought to be thinking about and considering.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

