Disney’s live-action “Mulan” remake has been generating some buzz lately, and it’s not all good.

First, there was this:

Pro-democracy activists boycott @Disney‘s Mulan after its actress voices support of Hong Kong police. “Liu Yifei openly and proudly endorses police brutality in Hong Kong, I urge everyone who believes in human rights” to boycott.https://t.co/gIDN0WEbEG — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 7, 2020

But evidently it’s not just Liu Yifei who supports China’s brutal anti-human-rights campaigns. It’s Disney, as well:

This is truly outrageous: The new live-action Mulan THANKS the Turpan Public Security Bureau (in southern Xinjiang) in the credits. That specific public security bureau has been deeply involved in the Xinjiang concentration camps. h/t @jeannette_ng @shawnwzhang pic.twitter.com/db8bpA3Yl1 — B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) September 7, 2020

whoa — Seyward Darby (@seywarddarby) September 7, 2020

Outrageous? Yes. Surprising? Not so much.

That’s Disney for ya. — Charles S (@nightni38493432) September 7, 2020

Same company that threatened to stop working in Georgia over an abortion law.https://t.co/tHHJsnjrim — BT (@back_ttys) September 7, 2020

Disney has standards. They’re just really, really messed up.

Now I know why #LiuYifei was casted as #Mulan. Very good choice in terms of CCP political correctness. — M.K. Holberg_#SheWoreAYellowRibbon🎗 (@mkholllberg0401) September 7, 2020

The American Humane logo tells us the horses on set were treated better than the humans in the concentration camp a couple of miles down the road… — Brent H. Cameron 🇨🇦🇦🇺🇳🇿🇬🇧 (@BrentHCameron) September 7, 2020

Now I’m really not watching this movie at all. — Thomas Blue Wolf (Captain Stitch Diamond) BLM (@ThomasBlueWolf) September 7, 2020

Totally, totally unacceptable. I’m moving towards a general boycott of @Disney wherever possible. What comes out of Liu Yifei’s mouth is not a corporate decision. Where they choose to film is. Shame on Disney. So disappointing. — Bad China Tanks (@caffein8ed_kev) September 7, 2020

Many thanks for pointing this out. Truly disgraceful and reprehensible — riwoche རི་བོ་ཆེ་ (@riwoche) September 7, 2020

@Disney has some serious explaining to do. — Marlena Papavaritis (@MarlenaPapa24) September 7, 2020

What’s to explain? Disney bends over for China. End of story.

And they’ll continue to do so because let’s face it: there really won’t be any negative consequences for them.

And not a single person will cancel their Disney + over this. This is the most amount of outrage people will muster. https://t.co/u2uYAdBdXC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 7, 2020

