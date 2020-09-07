https://noqreport.com/2020/09/07/disney-praises-chinese-agencies-responsible-for-uighur-abuses-for-helping-them-with-mulan/

“Mulan” is a popular tale being retold by Disney in their latest attempt to rejuvenate old titles by filming them as live-action movies. Say what you will about the practice (I hate it), but this latest endeavor isn’t really all that scandalous. HOW they did it, WHO they worked with, and WHO they offered praise to has turned into such a scandal, even far-left Washington Post and Axios had to lambaste the radical progressive entertainment giant.

This is truly outrageous: The new live-action Mulan THANKS the Turpan Public Security Bureau (in southern Xinjiang) in the credits. That specific public security bureau has been deeply involved in the Xinjiang concentration camps. h/t @jeannette_ng @shawnwzhang pic.twitter.com/db8bpA3Yl1 — B. Allen-Ebrahimian (@BethanyAllenEbr) September 7, 2020

Millions of Uighur and other minority groups are being persecuted, jailed without cause, tortured, and even killed in Xinjiang. China denies any wrongdoing, just as they deny every evil deed they commit on a daily basis, but their economic strength has endeared them to greedy super-corporations like Disney, Apple, and the National Basketball Association. They trade economic favors for praise, buy positive publicity in mainstream American media, and intimidate anyone who dares to speak a narrative other than “everything’s sunny in China!”

Disney has long-praised China as the market they need to crack in order to achieve world entertainment domination, and “Mulan” was supposed to be a gift. But to get it done, they had to hop into bed with agencies that are directly responsible for not only the persecution of Uighurs, but also the coverup of their sins. According to the Washington Post:

But there’s a dark side to those landscapes. Disney filmed “Mulan” in regions across China (among other locations). In the credits, Disney offers a special thanks to more than a dozen Chinese institutions that helped with the film. These include four Chinese Communist Party propaganda departments in the region of Xinjiang as well as the Public Security Bureau of the city of Turpan in the same region — organizations that are facilitating crimes against humanity. It’s sufficiently astonishing that it bears repeating: Disney has thanked four propaganda departments and a public security bureau in Xinjiang, a region in northwest China that is the site of one of the world’s worst human rights abuses happening today.

More than a million Muslims in Xinjiang, mostly of the Uighur minority, have been imprisoned in concentration camps. Some have been released. Countless numbers have died. Forced sterilization campaigns have caused the birth rate in Xinjiang to plummet roughly 24 percent in 2019 — and “imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group” fits within the legally recognized definition of genocide. Disney, in other words, worked with regions where genocide is occurring, and thanked government departments that are helping to carry it out.

Disney lost their appeal long ago for many Americans who value freedom. This latest move to work with and embrace agencies responsible for the worst human rights crisis of our time should be the nail in their public relations coffin.

