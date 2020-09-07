https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/exclusive-democrats-now-using-pentagon-funded-artificial-intelligence-combat-online-efforts-americans-promote-president-trump/

Democrats are using US Military funded artificial intelligence software to combat American citizens’online efforts to promote President Trump.





Military related publication, Stars and Stripes reported in May:

A new Democratic-aligned political action committee advised by retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal, the former head of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, is planning to deploy technology originally developed to counter Islamic State propaganda in service of a domestic political goal – to combat online efforts to promote President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The group, Defeat Disinfo, will use artificial intelligence and network analysis to map discussion of the president’s claims on social media. It will seek to intervene by identifying the most popular counter-narratives and boosting them through a network of more than 3.4 million influencers across the country – in some cases paying users with large followings to take sides against the president. TRENDING: “F*ck the Police!” – Families OUTRAGED After Assistant High School Principal Films Himself Marching with BLM and Cussing Police at Rochester Riots The initiative reflects fears within the Democratic Party that Trump’s unwavering digital army may help sustain him through the pandemic, as it has through past controversies, even as the economy craters, tens of thousands have died, and Trump suffers in the polls. “It’s often said campaigns are a battle of ideas, but they’re really a battle of narratives,” said David Eichenbaum, a Democratic media consultant who is a senior adviser to the PAC. “Today those narratives spread quickly online.” The initiative is run by Curtis Hougland, whose received initial funding for the technology from DARPA, the Pentagon’s research arm, as part of an effort to combat extremism overseas. He insists Democrats are ill-prepared for the looming battle over information and attention, which is bound to play an outsize role in November.

General McChrystal is a Trump hater who wanted Hillary Clinton to win the last election:

The Chief Technology Officer for Defeat DisInfo is Curtis Hougland who also happens to be a Board member of Data for Democracy another far left group.

Hougland also founded far left Mainstreet One. He uses followers in an artificial manner to sway political perceptions:

Main Street One, a New York-based intelligence firm which aims to “fix internet discourse” according to its website, sent out a blast text on Friday before the Super Bowl notifying supporters on its mailing list that it is paying “influencers” to direct their friends to turn off their televisions when the president’s ad airs using the hashtag #MuteTrump.

The Chief Strategist for Defeat DisInfo is David Eichenbaum who was the Director of Communications for the DNC and was a senior media strategy advisor to Obama, the Clintons, Biden, and Israeli Labor Party which opposes Prime Minister Netanyahu. (What is the deal with Democrats naming institutions the opposite of what they are?)

What Defeat DisInfo does is this:

They monitor conservative discussions on social media Next they “Intervene” by algorithmically finding the most popular counter-narratives Once they find a narrative that works (regardless of how accurate it is) they boost this counter-narrative via a network of 3.5 million influencers They then pay these influencers to distribute the counter narrative

The truth doesn’t matter, it’s all about winning.

Defeat DisInfo explains their plans for the next 70 days:

Over the next several weeks, while we target Republicans along Trump’s campaign trail with our “COVID Safe Communities” campaign, we will also push for the high turnout we need among Democratic voters. We are launching new creative campaigns each week, sourcing more peer-to-peer content than ever, and amplifying compelling stories from Biden supporters in the digital discourse.

It doesn’t sound like this group is after honesty or integrity in anything. COVID is fizzling, BLM is rioting and killing people along with Antifa and the Democrats are bailing their participants out of jail. But Defeat DisInfo won’t address this. They will use military funded software to tear down anyone who backs President Trump.

This is outrageous. Groups like this should be investigated and indicted for libel and/or interfering in US elections along with the social media giants.

Freedom of speech is a right granted to all Americans and these tech giants are abusing that right for millions of Americans.

Hat tip Yaacov Apelbaum

