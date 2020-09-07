https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/far-left-michigan-secretary-state-announces-michigan-will-not-results-election-night-may-take-week-count-votes-video/

The steal is in.

The Democrats know they cannot beat President Trump in a fair election, so they are laying the groundwork for delayed counting, mail-in ballot manipulation, illegal ballot harvesting and more.

The Daily Caller reported on Michigan’s efforts already to tamper with the 2020 Presidential election vote:

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Sunday that it could take up to a week to count all of Michigan’s absentee ballots for November’s election. TRENDING: ‘F*ck White People!’ – BLM-Biden Supporters Scream at Elderly Couple Dining Outdoors in Pittsburgh, Steal Their Drinks Off Table (VIDEO) “We should be prepared for this to be closer to an election week, as opposed to an Election Day,” she said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “The bottom line is we are not going to have the full results and a counting of all of our ballots on election night.” Benson said that Michigan’s election officials were “laser-focused” on ensuring that all ballots are counted accurately, and referenced how her office had purchased more voting tabulators in order to ensure that the influx of absentee ballots could be counted as efficiently as possible. “If it takes a few extra days to ensure we have a full and accurate counting of the results of every race, that’s what it’s going to take. And we’re going to be transparent throughout that whole process to make sure every citizen knows exactly where we are in the counting process and how many more ballots we have to get through,” Benson said.

[embedded content]

Of course this is a lie. What are the real odds that Michigan’s Secretary of State will keep Americans up to date on the status of the vote as well as the number of votes to go through?

We saw this in the last election of 2018.

The Democrats lied and created a false narrative that President Trump was involved with Russia. They created a fraudulent investigation into the President that was ongoing at the time of the 2018 election. They used this to take the House in 2018.

We reported in November 2018 how the Democrats had a decent haul on election night but had a spectacular run after election day.

In the US Senate Democrats “flipped” two seats after Election Day in 2018.

** In Montana Senator Jon Tester — who was behind on election day — had a huge haul overnight and won by 5 points.

** In Arizona Taliban-supporting Marxist Kyrsten Sinema was declared the winner a week after votes were cast after being behind on election night.

** In Florida Democrats discovered a secret stash of 83,000 votes after election day! Senator Bill Nelson was only 12,000 votes down after that but fortunately this was not enough for the Democrats to steal that seat.

In the US House Democrats added close to 17 seats over Republicans who were winning on Election Day.

This is how Democrats win. It is their plan.

In Orange County the vote for Governor went to the Republican candidate but every single congressional seat went to the Democrat candidate. Many of these were won after election night.

The Democrats are already going for the steal. Everyone knows it. They know it. They are openly disclosing their corrupt tactics.

What is being done to prevent this?

