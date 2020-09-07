‘F**k White People!’ BLM Mob Scream At Elderly Diners, Steal Their Drink & Attack White Man in Pittsburgh

http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61704
-
-
-
-
-
|
Black Lives Matter rioters on Sunday were filmed screaming “f**k white people” and “f**k the police” at an elderly white couple dining outside at a restaurant in Pittsburgh and then assaulting a white man in the street.
Video shows an African-American agitator screaming “f**k 12” and “f**k white people” at a white couple before giving them the finger.
An African-American woman of size in a “Nazi Lives Don’t Matter” shirt then approaches their table, steals one of their drinks (which looks to be a beer) and downs it as the couple reacts in shock.
“F**k 12” the first agitator shouts as he slams at table, breaking a glass in the process.
Police were nowhere to be seen.
All the assailants could be easily identified if the District Attorney wanted to pursue charges but it’s a Democratic s-hole so odds are they’ll look to charge the white bicyclist for defending himself.
The mob continued harassing people deep into the night (EPILEPSY WARNING):
