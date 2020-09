‘F**k White People!’ BLM Mob Scream At Elderly Diners, Steal Their Drink & Attack White Man in Pittsburgh

Black Lives Matter rioters on Sunday were filmed screaming “f**k white people” and “f**k the police” at an elderly white couple dining outside at a restaurant in Pittsburgh and then assaulting a white man in the street.

Video shows an African-American agitator screaming “f**k 12” and “f**k white people” at a white couple before giving them the finger.

An African-American woman of size in a “Nazi Lives Don’t Matter” shirt then approaches their table, steals one of their drinks (which looks to be a beer) and downs it as the couple reacts in shock.

“F**k 12” the first agitator shouts as he slams at table, breaking a glass in the process.